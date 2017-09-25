AT&T offering website to get in touch with relatives in Puerto Rico

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cell phone carrier AT&T has created a website for people hoping to get in touch with their loved ones in Puerto Rico.

On the site, people can put in the cell phone number of the relative that they hope to reach. When their cell service is restored, that person will receive a message from AT&T that you have been trying to get in touch with them.

You will also be able to receive updates from AT&T about the restoration of cell service on the island.

While customers of any carrier can sign up for the service, it is only for people looking for loved ones that are AT&T customers in Puerto Rico.

Click here to visit the website.