At least 7 children, 1 adult injured in deck collapse

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Officials say at least seven children and one adult were injured when a deck collapsed during a family cookout at a Massachusetts home.

Methuen fire officials say some of the injured may have broken bones, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. By the time emergency crews arrived at the house Sunday, all of the injured were sitting on the front lawn.

Fire officials say the collapse was likely caused by rotted wood. The deck fell eight to 10 feet and slid down an embankment. The home did not sustain any other damage.