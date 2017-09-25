Driver in critical condition after crash on Main Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Main Street is closed after an accident early Monday.

Holyoke Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News that the driver was the only person in the vehicle when it struck a pole before crashing into a building at the intersection of Main & Hanover Street around 2:20AM.

He said police officers were able to remove the driver from the vehicle as it caught fire.

The driver was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he remains in critical condition according to Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department.

Holyoke FD had also been called to the accident site as well as Holyoke Police Department’s accident reconstruction team.

For the time being, Main Street is closed from Beaulieu to Stebbins Street and will remain that way until mid-morning.

We will continue to bring you details on the accident on air and online at WWLP.com as the story develops.