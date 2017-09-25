13-year old Springfield boy is dead, man in jail after hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nathaniel Acevedo and another child were crossing Breckwood Boulevard around 7:15 Sunday night when they were hit by a car believed to be driven by 35-year-old Joshua Cutler according to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Walsh said Cutler drove off after the crash. Acevedo died at the hospital.

Acevedo’s maternal grandmother Else Beardsley told 22News the family wants justice for the 13-year old.

“His dreams were to play basketball. He was great. We all loved him,” Beardsley said. “I know he’s in heaven with my mom and we want justice. Justice has got to be served.”

Police arrested Cutler and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident. Cutler will remain in jail for at least three, after the judge revoked his from a previous case.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said Cutler has a very long and extensive criminal history.

Millie Burgos, Acevedo’s paternal grandmother told 22News, Cutler could have avoided going to jail if he hadn’t fled the scene.

“All you had to do was stay, stay there. Cause nobody was ever gonna touch you. If you had stayed there nobody would have touched you, but you ran. You ran. And now you gotta answer not to me, not to his family, but to god. Cause he’s the one that got the last word”.

Friends of the other child who was hit told 22News he suffered a broken arm and a broken leg.