Western Mass. residents line up for ice cream during summer-like weather

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – It was July in late September at western Massachusetts restaurants known for their ice cream.

The Summer House in Southwick sold a lot of ice cream Sunday. All day people lined up for a cooling ice cream cone or some other refreshment.

Co-Owner Tim Grimaldi told 22News, the spike in ice cream sales was certainly due to the hot weather. He said, “The weather definitely affects us. This time of the year we’re not expecting the heat, so we pumped up the staff for the weekend.”

The volume of ice cream consumed by Summer House customers on a hot Sunday in September was comparable to a good summer’s day.