Two children hospitalized after being hit by car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two young children were struck by a vehicle in Springfield.

It happened around 7:15 Sunday night in the area of 81 Breckwood Boulevard.

22News got there just as the ambulance was leaving for the hospital. Police tape was up to keep the area secure.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News one child is expected to be okay, but the other suffered more serious injuries. They were both rushed to the hospital.

Police located the driver of the vehicle, a 35 year old man. As of right now, he has not been charged.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.

