Smead Arena cools down residents with free skating session

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cool and refreshing coincidence that Springfield’s Smead Arena held a free public skating session during this sweltering day.

When the Department of Conservation and Recreation set aside the two hours Sunday afternoon, they had no way of knowing how many appreciative families would take advantage of the cool offer.

Kyle Cappucci told 22News, “With how hot it is outside, you’re coming into a giant air conditioning unit. Can’t beat that.”

Not only were Smead Arena visitors able to keep cool without cost, they could take skating lessons free of charge.