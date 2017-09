SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police Trooper Josh LeMay at the Shelburne Falls barracks told 22News a person was seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident on I-91.

It happened at about 9:00pm Sunday night near Exit 25 Southbound.

No other information was available.

Stay with 22News for new information both on air and online at WWLP.com.