Ohio dad shares heartbreaking video telling his son about mom’s overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — The viral video is hard to watch but sheds light on the heartbreaking realities of addiction.

On a Facebook post, Monday, Brenden Bickerstaff-Clark, shared the moment that he had to tell his 8-year-old son that his mom had died.

“This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. My son has no mother because of heroin,” Clark writes in the post.

The video has been shared more than 600 thousand times since it was posted and has more than 81 thousand comments.

Clark says in the post he shared the video because it may just save a child’s parent’s life.

“Don’t let this disease have to make someone tell your child that (you’re) dead,” Clark writes.