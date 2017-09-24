Mystic Aquarium uses federal funding to open new exhibit

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Mystic Aquarium will be using the $150,000 it’s getting from the federal government to open a new exhibit.

The aquarium will create an interactive exhibit called “Connections to the Long Island Sound.”

It will teach people about the importance of the Sound and its local watersheds.

Related Content: Aquarium returns 3 seal pups to ocean

One of the items you’ll see is an interactive water table and a touch pool.

The aquarium hopes educating the public about the Sound will keep it in good shape for future generations.