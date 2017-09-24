MassDOT recommends alternate routes to avoid Big E traffic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the combination of record setting crowds and warm weather, you’ll want to look for traffic alternatives when traveling to the Big E.

MassDOT has put message boards on I-91 to alert drivers to alternate routes they can take to avoid traffic.

Those at the Big E told 22News they take I-91 onto Route 57 and get off at Exit 2 to avoid traffic. Many try to avoid driving on Memorial Ave. when possible.

Nick Mudry of Meridien, CT., told 22News, “I usually take the highway then try to get on the backroads as soon as I can. I find that to be the easiest way I can get there, and today the traffic wasn’t too bad, but still a great turnout at the fair.”

The Big E announced Saturday that they broke the record for single day attendance numbers.