Man arrested after allegedly shooting wife and 2 police officers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman and two police officers were shot at a home on Elm Street in New Haven on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 638 Elm Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a 51-year-old woman had been shot several times during a domestic dispute.

The woman, a retired Department of Corrections officer, ran to a neighbor’s home. She had been shot in the hand, arm, back, and chest, according to New Haven Police spokesman David Hartman.

The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Police say the woman’s husband was the shooter. They have identified him as John Douglas Monroe.

“We really are fortunate that we didn’t have our second domestic violence homicide,” said New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

The two officers were shot when they entered the first floor doorway of the home. Eric Pessino suffered a graze wound to the arm; he has been treated and released from the hospital. Scott Shumway was also shot in the arm and is still being treated.

“Their bravery was exemplified today. They put their lives in harm’s way,” Campbell said.

The ATF, FBI, State Police and officers from several local departments came to help. Three hostage negotiators tried to get Monroe to surrender. Police say Monroe barricaded himself inside the home for hours. On Saturday afternoon, SWAT team members went inside.

“He engaged with officers at the basement door, pointing a long gun at the officers,” Hartman said.

However, police fired their guns. Monroe was taken to the hospital. He’s now considered to be in police custody.

Neighboring buildings were evacuated. Police had blocked off an eight block area around the home, trying to keep the public out of harm’s way.

“It becomes very harrowing because when you have a suspect in a house who’s already shot two officers, it’s not easy,” said Hartman.

Neighbors were horrified. They say this area is usually quiet.

“I heard that there was some shooting and I’m surprised, very, very surprised,” said Erell Skyers, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years.

There is an elementary school next to the house, but there were no children there.

Governor Dan Malloy released a statement following the incident.

“Today’s events serve as a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officials face while protecting our communities. Police officers show up for work every day with the intent to serve and protect, and we are grateful for their service. While this remains an active investigation and we do not presume to know all the details regarding this particular situation, we are also reminded today of our moral obligation to work to prevent domestic violence and the many needless tragedies that occur as a result,” said Governor Malloy. “Our thoughts are with the injured responders, Officers Eric Pessino and Scott Shumway​, the victim, as well as all their families and friends. We wish each of them a full and quick recovery.”

Today’s events in #NewHaven serve as a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officials face while protecting our communities. pic.twitter.com/wdxRHbNl30 — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) September 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTNH