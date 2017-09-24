LIVE SCORE: Houston 33, Patriots 36 (FINAL)

(WWLP) – The New England Patriots are facing off with the Houston Texans in Foxboro. Each team came into the game with a 1-1 record.

LIVE SCORE: Texans 33, Patriots 36 (FINAL)

Texans kick a 36-yard field goal and lead 33-28.#Patriots take over with 2:24 remaining. #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Texans kick a 39-yard field goal. Score now #Patriots 7, Texans 3. #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Texans lead 10-7 after a 29-yard TD pass from Watson to Ellington. #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

#Patriots lead 14-13 after the Texans kick a 40-yard field goal. #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Brady gets hit as he throws, Clowney returns the fumble 22 yards for a touchdown. Score now Texans 20, #Patriots 14. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Score now #Patriots 28, Texans 27 after a 12-yard TD pass from Watson to Griffin. #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

This is Tom Brady's 27th regular season game with at least 4 touchdowns, the third-most all-time (P. Manning 35, Brees 31). #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Texans kick a 31-yard field goal and take a 30-28 lead. #HOUvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017