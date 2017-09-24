CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Great Britain’s lethal tailors protect the world from the latest global threat in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

The original was such fun, we naturally insisted on a sequel. Rookie Taron Egerton is now a full-fledged Kingsman, hob-knobbing the upper crust explaining his affiliation with the arsenal masquerading as a tailor shop.

“Kingman: the Golden Circle” was tailor made for action fans who appreciate a touch of satire to keep the story from going flat. Egerton’s come of age as the well-dressed assassin keeping a low profile.

A pleasant surprise to find the usually stone-faced, inexpressive Tatum Channing unleashing some dry personality as an eccentric Indiana Jones style character.

All the characters play it tongue in cheek to the hilt. Although the running time of 2 hours and 20 minutes may seem excessive, they fill the time with plenty of off-the-wall excitement.

The wonderful Julianne Moore generates just enough sly sadism to steal the picture as a James bond style villain. Kingsman patriarch Colin Firth returns to prove they can’t keep a suave, sophisticated, snappy dressing assassin down too long.

So prepare to enjoy yourself with this tailor made comic adventure that Becker outfits with 3 stars.

All’s well with the screwball world of the Kingsman….

Rated R

2 hours 20 minutes

Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Mark Strong, Jeff Bridges