Hundreds of riders are fighting hunger in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cyclists are riding in the 100 mile ride in the annual Will Bike 4 Food charity.

Sunday morning marks the seventh annual cycling event supporting the food bank of Western Massachusetts. More than 300 cyclists are riding in four different rides, ranging from ten all the way up to 100 miles. The 100 mile riders just took off from the Lions Club Pavilion in Hatfield, and will bike up into Vermont, before looping around and passing through Deerfield, Williamsburg and Northampton before returning to Hatfield.

Since Will Bike 4 Food began in 2011, the event has raised more than 400,000 dollars, equaling around 1.2 million meals to people in need in Western Massachusetts. After the 100 mile ride, the next round of riders will take off on a 50 mile ride at 10:15 AM followed by shorter rides at 12 and 1:30 PM.

22News Storm Team meteorologist Brian Lapis will be emceeing todays event starting with the 50 mile ride at 10:15.