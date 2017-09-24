House fire breaks out in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire started in the attic of a Wilbraham home on 28 Mountainbrook Road Sunday.

Wilbraham fire dispatch received a call shortly after 3:00PM.

Wilbraham Fire Chief David Bourcier told 22News that the people living in the home were working in the attic before the fire started.

No injuries were reported and all five family members made it out safely.

Chief Bourcier believes the fire was accidental and that the damage should be fixed. Fire crews from Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Palmer, and Monson all helped with the fire.

Chief Bourcier said the heat is causing crews to rotate in assessing the damages of the house.

The State Fire Marshal will be arriving to the house later Sunday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.