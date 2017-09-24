Framingham voters to narrow field in 1st mayoral election

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — It’s another big step for Framingham in its transition from a town to a city.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to narrow the field of candidates hoping to serve as the first mayor of the MetroWest community.

After decades as New England’s largest town, residents voted in April to adopt a city charter.

The mayoral hopefuls include Josh Horrigan, Benjaman Neves-Grigg, Dhruba Sen, Patricia Sousa, Yvonne Spicer, John Stefanini and Mark Tilden.

The top two finishers will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Voters on Tuesday will also be narrowing the field of candidates seeking to serve on Framingham’s new city council.