Feeling like summer at The Big E Sunday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heat was on during this second Sunday at The Big E in West Springfield. 22News went to The Big E Sunday to find out how people were staying cool in the heat.

Its the first weekend of fall and the second weekend of The Big E. Fall has not been too welcoming, temperatures felt more like mid-summer both Saturday and Sunday throughout the fair.

22News talked to one restaurant owner who said they sold a lot of ice cream and water Saturday and planned to do so again Sunday. Anne Marie Cuiveer, Firehouse Restaurant at The Big E, told 22News, “We sold numerous ice cream cones, ice cream floats, root beer floats, and creamsicles, and cases and cases of water, people were just so hot.”

Temperatures were a good 15 to 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures is around 70 degrees. On top of the heat, it was humid.

People at the Big E were finding different ways to stay cool while checking out the different vendors and exploring the different food. One Massachusetts resident told 22News she would rather the heat than what is coming next. Deb Thomas, from Holyoke, told 22News, “I don’t mind the hot weather and stuff, so this is good. Besides I don’t want winter to start yet I want to enjoy this.”

If you are headed to The Big E the next couple of days, temperatures are still forecasted to be above average. We will be challenging our record high temperatures.

If you are going to be walking around at The Big E outside, make sure you are staying hydrated and take breaks when needed. And don’t forget to add the sunblock as well.

The Big E continues through October 1st.