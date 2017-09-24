Easter Seals Color Run in Northampton, helping people with disabilities

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday morning is the 4th annual Easter seals splash of color run and 5k at Union Station in Northampton.

The Easter Seals organization provides services education and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities. Sunday’s event will include a fun run with color, and a timed 5K race. Participants of all abilities will be able to walk run or roll through these two courses this morning.

The money raised from today’s runs will help support the Easter Seals of Massachusetts disability services, aiming to make sure those with disabilities have every opportunity to live, learn, work and play.

Registration starts at 9:30 before the walk begins at 10:30. Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz will be giving the opening remarks.