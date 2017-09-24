Driver seriously injured in rollover accident in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in Hadley Saturday night.

Police received a call around 9:50 p.m. about a car that was traveling west near 85 Rocky Hill Road. Police told 22News the vehicle crossed the center line and rolled over into the woods.

Hadley police and firefighters found the driver trapped, with their legs pinned. The jaws of life were used to remove the victim.

The driver was taken to the hospital with “severe injuries” that are not believed to be life-threatening.