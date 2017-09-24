Chicopee police arrest man suspected of kidnapping, rape

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police have arrested a kidnapping suspect from Springfield.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News, traffic officers arrested 38-year-old Terrell Thomas of 120 Fargo Street at the Chicopee intersection of Percy Street and Tribly Avenue late Friday afternoon.

The woman Thomas allegedly kidnapped was said to be in the car with him, extremely upset, crying and shaking.

Thomas has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated rape and witness intimidation. Thomas allegedly kidnapped the victim in West Springfield.

He’s being held at the Ludlow Correctional Center before being arraigned in Chicopee District Court Monday morning.