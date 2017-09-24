Bell, Santos, Pitkat Reach New Hampshire Motor Speedway Victory Lane on Saturday

LOUDON, NH- Christopher Bell took down the win in the UNOH 175 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson led the field to the green and led the first 24 laps. Bell would win the first two stages. Ryan Truex a multi time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East at New Hampshire took lead from Ben Rhodes on lap 131. Truex hoped to continue the family success at the Magic Mile as Christopher Bell took the lead from Truex with 15 laps to go and Bell went on the win the UNOH 175.

Bobby Santos completed the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour sweep with a win in the F.W. Webb 100. Santos took the lead from Patrick Emerling with three laps to go. The race saw 18 lead changes among six drivers. Before the start of the race, a tribute was done for Ted Christopher. The modified drivers did a four-wide salute in honor of TC prior to the start of the F.W. Webb 100.

Woody Pitkat won the shortened ACT Tour Invitational after they only completed 18 laps due to darkness. The race went for about two hours and a couple red flags. While it was a tough week for the racing community, Pitkat wanted to win one for Ted Christopher. Pitkat told 22News it was unbelievable to see the recognition that Ted Christopher got on social media.

” I went on Facebook Sunday morning and saw everything and started balling. All week it was just unbelievable how many people he affected. Not so much just the racing community itself but obviously the town of Plainville. He has done so much for his town. People come to see him race because of the fact that they loved him or hate him. There’s no in between. Still you go on and look and its very emotional to go on and look on social media these days especially all week. It hits hard. Its gonna effect racing in general because people come and see that guy.” Pitkat Said

Joel Monahan out of Whately finished fourth in The Invitational he told 22News it was a good day.

” I would say it was hard racing. I think for the most part the hard racing was under the green flag. Most of those cautions could of definitely been avoided. I don’t know if it’s a full moon tonight. We made out well.” Monahan Said

Adam Gray out of Granby finished in ninth after being involved in a wreck. He told 22News it was kind of a cluster. Gray thought it was usually good racing. Gray started second and lead three laps. It was a good felling to him to run with some of the ACT Tour drivers. Gray is hoping to run the fourth in the final ACT Type Late Model division at Monadnock Speedway on Saturday and if it comes about they will be there. If not, they may run another race or two just to have some fun.

The Carey’s out of New Salem also ran in the ACT Tour Invitational. Tom Carey, Jr finished 10th and told 22News thought it wasn’t really racing.

” I guess it is what it is. We wish we could of had some good runs. We we’re probably a little snugger then we needed to be but we didn’t catch any breaks either. Everytime we do something the caution would come out. All in all I love it up here, I wish it could of been a good race.” Carey Jr Said

Tom Carey, III finished 15th and told 22News he didn’t think he would of had that kind of day

” I don’t think it went the way anybody it was gonna go. I don’t know who you can place blame on but I wouldn’t call that a race. I think it was more of a circus. I think the ACT needs to call some people on their b.s. and I think that a lot of people we’re taken advantage of not getting called on their b.s. I think a lot of guys drove over their heads. I don’t know if the formula could be changed up. Maybe we would be better off with 25 good cars instead of 40 cars with 15 junks and guys that don’t belong out there.” Carey, III Said

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend while the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will visit the Stafford Motor Speedway for the Fall Final and the ACT Tour will head to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park for the Sunoco World Series in three weeks.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sept. 23rd View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Gray & Carey. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Hebert & Monahan. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Enfinger & Grala. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Christopher Bell. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Bonsignore Lia Williams. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Bobby Santos. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Bell Greets Fans. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Bell & Crafton. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Bell Burnout. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Truex, Bell. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Pitkat. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Pitkat Victory Lane. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Pitkat, Santos & Nocella. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz Newman & Solomito. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz MacDonald & Carey. Photo Courtesy: Matthew Wiernasz