Abnormally high temperatures has Western Mass feeling more like summer than fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “I’m ready for the fall weather. The nice dry cool. It’s my favorite season. So, it’s a little weird right now,” Melissay Przybytek from Agawam told 22News.

That’s how some people feel about the hot temperatures in fall. Fall started on Friday, but it’s like summer, doesn’t want to say good-bye.

John Pantuosco told 22News, “I do in the summertime. I am a huge hot weather fan. I go swimming everyday. We do summer camps as a family. I love the summer weather, but this is not summer anymore, that’s the problem.”

22News went to Forest Park in Springfield, where we spotted people enjoying a competitive game of tennis, while trying to stay cool.

One player told 22News, temperatures were so warm this weekend, it affected his game. Chris Deszynski of Northampton said, “I got here early to warm up and we started our match around 12. I went into full body cramps. I luckily won. I was up 5-2 in the second set and ended up winning 7-5. So, it was a tight situation. I was lucky I got through it.

Since it’s fall, all public splash pads and public pools are closed, which isn’t providing much relief for residents who would like to cool off.

Pantuosco says, “I’m ready to wear fall gear. I’m ready for some cool days, when the kids are out there running around and they’re not getting so hot and overheated. I mean I’m not going to complain too much about it, but I’m ready for the fall to be here.”