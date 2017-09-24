7th annual “Will bike for food” takes off from Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend’s heat didn’t stop dozens of cyclists from working up a sweat on behalf of raising money for the Western Massachusetts food bank.

On Sunday the Food Bank raised money through the 7th annual “will bike for food” event in Hatfield. Riders pedaled up to 100 miles to help the food bank purchase more food for the population in need.

Andrew Morehead, the executive director of the Food bank of western Massachusetts, told 22News, “That’s a pretty sobering thought when you think about the fact that one out of every four people in western Massachusetts needs food assistance from other people.”

Fortunately the Food Bank has acquired a strong following throughout western Massachusetts. People determined to assist the food bank do its good work for those in need.

Gary Fenton, a supporter of the food bank, said, “It’s a great organization, and we’ve supported it for a number of years.”

Another supporter added, “I’m a true believer in the food bank and I’m always here for it, and actually it’s a good motivation.”

22News also showed its support. 22News storm team meteorologist Brian Lapis welcomed the bike riders return following their fund raising journey’s that often exceeded a grueling 25 miles. With the money these riders helped raise, the food bank can supply dozens of food pantries.

As the director of Lorraine’s kitchen, Andrea Marion explained, the list of clients they help increases by 100 every month.

In total, the ride for food generated $130,000 to help fight hunger here in western Massachusetts.