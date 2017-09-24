2 people arrested after alleged home invasion in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee homeowner claims he was victim of a home invasion.

A man armed with a baseball bat forced his way into the victim’s house on East Main Street, looking for drugs. The man proceeded to destroy some property inside the house.

Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk told 22News, officers later arrested 21-year-old Jonothan Lafrenaye of 22 Keith Street and charged him with home invasion. 20-year-old Elizabeth Ryan of Sherwood Street, who was reportedly waiting outside in a truck, has been charged with being an accessory.