Veterans gather in Springfield to honor those who lost lives in Vietnam War

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Association for Black Veterans holds a ceremony at the Mason Square Vietnam Veterans Memorial every year, but this year the monument has become eligible to become a local, state. and national historically preserved property.

The monument was erected in Mason Square in 1968, and according to the National Association for Black Veterans, it is the only such property dedicated to honoring African American Vietnam Veterans.

Today’s ceremony will pay tribute to the 50 Western Massachusetts veterans were killed in the Vietnam war, and will recognize fallen veterans from all foreign wars. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is expected to attend today’s ceremony, along with a number of Western Massachusetts Veterans organizations.

Honorariums will be presented to Skip Williams, the main fundraiser for the monument. Veterans from the Korean war as well as a Tuskegee Airman will also be recognized during today’s ceremony.

The ceremony will take place here at the monument in Mason Square. The event will begin at 10 o’clock.