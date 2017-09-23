Vermont Day brought crowds to The Big E Saturday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the second weekend of The Big E and it’s Vermont Day! 22News was there and found out how people were staying cool in the warmer weather.

Within just a couple of hours of The Big E opening Saturday, it was already packed. Everyone has a different reason that brings them to The Big E.

Tina Hemond, from Chicopee, told 22News why she comes to the Big E, “There’s always a lot of good things to eat, number one, and you find some interesting things, there’s a lot to see and there’s always different people.”

The calendar reads the first official full day of fall, but temperatures are saying something else. People were feeling the warmer temperatures at The Big E Saturday and hoping for fall-like weather to arrive.

Cynthia Ware, from Connecticut, told 22News she wants fall, “I’m ready for fall. I’m ready for the cold weather. I don’t want to sweat another day.”

Throughout this weekend, if you’re headed to The Big E, get ready to dress like summer. You’ll need the shorts and short sleeves.

Temperatures are forecasted to be a good 10 to 15 degrees above average Saturday and almost 20 degrees above average Sunday. On top of the warmer temperatures, get ready for higher humidity.

Jordan Witkins, from Connecticut, told 22News she enjoys the warmth, “I love it, I love the heat so it makes it easier to be out and it’s not so cold.”

As you spend your day at The Big E either exploring different vendors or trying different foods, make sure you’re staying hydrated! Drink lots of water and take breaks when needed.

The Big E continues through October 1st.