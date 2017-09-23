Springfield neighbors celebrate anniversary of “Way Finders”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighbors gathered at Donna Blake Park on Pendleton Avenue Saturday, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Way Finders, a group that helps to improve the health and safety of neighbors, with an emphasis on young people.

Beatrice Dewberry one of the organizers of the neighborhood group, told 22News, “What we’ve come to do is really focus on public safety, on fitness and public health. Have fun with C3 police officers, playing in the park and get to known their neighbors.”

The focus of this neighborhood wide program, is having the young people interacting with the C3 police officers in a positive way.

”We’ve been in place now for more than three years,” said Police Sergeant Devon Williams. “We’ve got community bonding, we try to make every event to Mason Square to bridge the gap between the community and the kids.”

At Donna Blake Park, more than a dozen teenagers meet twice a month to engage in a program called, Let’s Play, a celebration of clean living and raising awareness about having good relations with the men and women in blue.