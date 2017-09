SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Southampton Firefighters put out a fire at a home Saturday.

Southampton Police Dispatcher Jen Bein told 22News they got the call just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a fire at a single family home at 216 Pomeroy Meadow Road.

Dispatcher Bein told 22News no one was hurt.

Our calls to the fire department for more information were not answered.