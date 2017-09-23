Short Track Classic Coming To New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sept 2018

LOUDON, NH- New Hampshire Motor Speedway along with NASCAR made a blockbuster announcement on Friday as the Magic Mile will host three NASCAR Touring Series races in September 2018 that will take place on September 21st-22nd that will feature a 250 lap NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race which will be the longest event in the tour’s history.

It will be featured along with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East that will also feature drivers from the

Peak Mexico and the Whelen Euro Series for 125 laps along with the first visit to the U.S. with the NASCAR Pinty Series from Canada that will race for 100 laps.

This event will replace the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend and will be moved to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next September.

The American Canadian Tour Late Models have been apart of the September weekend since 2009. New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President/General Manager David McGrath told 22News they are still working through it and didn’t have a yes or no answer and is something the track is looking at but could not give much more than that.

NASCAR Vice President Of Competition Jim Cassidy told 22News that this deal came together with the group of folks from NASCAR and a group of people from Speedway Motorsports Inc that are very passionate of the roots of this sport and putting on the best racing product for the weekend for the fans in New England.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East have been apart of the track since it opened in 1990.

Racing will continue throughout the NASCAR weekend on Saturday and Sunday.