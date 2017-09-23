Serious motorcycle crash in Belmont Heights neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A serious accident between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Springfield.

The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital.

That’s according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

It’s not clear how badly the drivers injuries are or what caused the crash.

The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hall Street in the city’s Belmont Heights neighborhood.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you new information on air and online.