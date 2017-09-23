Raccoon goes for a ride on police cruiser’s windshield

(NBC) – A police officer in Denver, Colorado was in for a surprise when an unusual hitchhiker came along for a ride.

Officer Christopher Frabbiele was on his way to a major vehicle accident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night, when he heard something on the hood of his car.

That’s when he noticed a raccoon coming across his windshield.

In an instant, officer Frabbiele slowed down and pulled over. That’s when the furry bandit hopped off and scurried away.

No word yet on the raccoon’s motive. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Officials say it’s not uncommon to see the animal around Colorado Springs, however, they’re usually not going for joy rides.

Officer Frabbiele got an unexpected hitchhiker on way to serious injury accident. He safely pulled over! #codethreecoon #raccoonridealong pic.twitter.com/Bz7zeSAY8A — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) September 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 NBC News