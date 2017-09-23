Providence man charged with dealing heroin in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men accused of distributing heroin in the Franklin area were arrested this week following a weeks-long police investigation.

Police said they launched the investigation after receiving complaints of drug activity in the Glen Meadow apartment complex.

Joel Carrasco, 28, of Providence, is facing charges of distribution of a Class A substance and possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

Robert Lozzi, 50, of Franklin, was charged with possession of a Class A substance.

Police said they seized cash and several bags of a substance believed to be heroin. They also thanked the public for staying vigilant and providing information that led to the arrests.