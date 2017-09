HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations are under way for next month’s “Out of Darkness” walk, which calls attention to lives lost to suicide in western Massachusetts.

Advocates of awareness, who’ve lost loved ones, held a fundraiser Saturday afternoon at Rusty’s restaurant in Holyoke.

The money they’ve raised will be used for programs that heighten awareness for families and individuals struggling to prevent someone close to them from taking their own lives.