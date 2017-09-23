Newton Street in South Hadley re-opened after possible gas leak

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Newton Street in South Hadley is back open Saturday night after a portion of it was closed due to a possible gas leak.

22News cameras saw a Columbia Gas truck on Newton Street.

For a short time Newton Street was blocked off from Joffrey Avenue to Quenn Circle.

South Hadley Fire Lt. Scott Walsh told 22News two passers by reported the strong smell of natural gas in the area.

Columbia Gas checked it out and it was determined there was no threat to the public.

It’s not clear what caused the smell.