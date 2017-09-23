New 6.2 quake centered in southern Mexico

The new quake was centered in Oaxaca

Rescue personnel look through a photo album as they work in rescue operations in the rubble of a building felled by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, in the Ciudad Jardin neighborhood of Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Thousands of professionals and volunteers are working frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the powerful quake that hit Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong aftershock has rolled through Mexico City, swaying buildings and sending some people running into the street.

The quake was much weaker than the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit on Tuesday, killing at least 295 people and knocking down buildings across the capital.

It was not immediately clear if there were any new injuries or damage from the latest quake.

A magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck earlier this month near the state of Chiapas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.

