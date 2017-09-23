CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Jennifer Lawrence tackles her most challenging role in “Mother!” It’s the controversial shocker that’s among the most baffling of thrillers.

All of a sudden, strangers Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer appear out of nowhere, upsetting Jennifer’s tranquil relationship with her husband, Javier Bardem. Who are these people, and what do they want from the high-strung young wife, who grows more unhinged by the moment. Director Darren Aronofsky brilliantly draws us in to these bizarre occurrences that seem to make no sense.

The mysteries deepen as the terrified young wife slowly loses touch with reality. Not since “Rosemary’s Baby” have we felt such a scary disconnect, a woman in free-fall from her sanity.

All at once it’s a horror film, a jarring psychological shocker that’s taking the confused audience who-knows-where. Now we know why the studio shrouded the film in such secrecy right up until the release date.

Even after you see “Mother!” it’s still a mystery open to whatever interpretation you can conjure up.

“Mother!” should be the dictionary definition of “what was that about?” But as mystifying as the movie is, the brilliance of the acting and directing are never in question. It’s no mystery why “Mother!” materializes with 3 stars.

“Mother!” is a dark, daring and disturbing psychological thriller that’s definitely not for everyone.