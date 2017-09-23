Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green on Sunday in the ISM Connect 300 at Loudon

LOUDON, NH- Kyle Busch won his eighth Coors Light Pole Award in 2017 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday for Sunday’s ISM Connect 300 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event. Joe Gibbs Racing has been successful at the Magic Mile.

With the PJ1 surface on the track, Busch described it 22News on the difference from July to this weekend.

“Friday July to Friday today there was more of it because the grooves are wider. They didn’t make this wide until Saturday I believe. Felt fine, felt normal. felt like it wore off a little bit faster today than it did in the spring time here although I think we had more modified on track action in the spring time. Those guys definitely pick up and peel it off. I don’t know if they are going to reapply it tonight or if they are going to wait until after the truck race or what.” Busch Said

Busch felt it was weird with the surface that it seemed to pull off the rubber rather then put it on the track.

It was a tough qualifying day for some of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex, Jr, Kevin Harvick,, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne, and Matt Kenseth all qualified in the top 10 while Joey Logano will start in 39th position on Sunday as he did not take time in qualifying

Dale Earnhardt, Jr will start 15th in the race on Sunday in his NASCAR event in New England as a driver. Danica Patrick qualified 27th.

Racing will resume on Saturday for the UNOH 175, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the F.W. Webb 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race and the ACT Tour Invitational. The racing action will begin at 1:00 p.m.