CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk continued the popular “Coffee with a Cop” informal talks with the public Saturday morning.

Wilk spent the morning at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Memorial Drive, speaking with residents about their concerns.

Coffee with a cop at Chickfila on Memorial Dr now till noon. Come test our drunk busters go kart. https://t.co/rqizclrkmp — Chicopee Police (@ChicopeeMa_PD) September 23, 2017

He also provided goggles to simulate the experience of driving under the influence. This has become a popular education tool, used to impress young people with the dangers of driving drunk or high on drugs.