Aquarium returns 3 seal pups to ocean

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — Three seal pups have been released into the waters off Rhode Island months after they were apparently abandoned by their parents after birth.

Officials at Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium said the three Harbor seals that they’ve named Aster, Azalea and Ivy were all released in Charlestown, Rhode Island Thursday morning.

The aquarium said one of the seals was rescued in North Kingstown, Rhode Island in early May and another was found in Harpswell, Maine and brought to the aquarium in June. The third arrived at the aquarium in July after being found in East Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

The aquarium says the three seals are being released because they’re now healthy enough to survive on their own. Each is about 4 to 5 months old and weighs around 50 pounds.