2nd annual “Taste of South Holyoke” brings residents together for special cause

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2nd annual Taste of South Holyoke was held Saturday to showcase the city’s diversity through music, food, and entertainment.

From pizza to chicken tiki masala and music that ranged from Gospel to reggaeton, the taste of South Holyoke had something for everyone to enjoy.

Local businesses, vendors, and musical performances lined Cabot Street to display the melting pot of cultures that represent the residents of Holyoke.

Event chair Nelson Romero told 22News, that out of all the cultures that make up Holyoke, the Puerto Rican population is the largest, “We raise our collective voices to say Puerto Rico we’re with you and we’re fighting for you and we’re here united as a community. Black, white, gay straight, Puerto Rican, Irish, Italian, we’re all with Puerto Rico.”

Event organizers received donations of water and first aid supplies to be sent to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

According to the U.S. Census Holyoke has the largest Puerto Rican population per capita of any city in the United States outside of Puerto Rico.

Romero told 22News that because of the efforts, over 500 cases of water will be sent to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.