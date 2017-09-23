2 homes left “uninhabitable” after overnight West Springfield fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An overnight fire in West Springfield destroyed two homes and left 23 people without a place to live.

Friday night heavy smoke and flames filled the sky in West Springfield. The fire started at a four family home at 94 Bosworth Street around 9:30.

The flames were so intense it caught another house on fire. The flames spread to the house next door, at 90 Bosworth Street leaving 23 people in total without a home.

Bill Sinico, one of the neighbors, told 22News, “You could see the whole building was on fire. The whole building. Poor family. And then the apartment that just burned, three years ago, next door, actually caught on fire too. So, it was just terrible. A lot of people got displaced.”

Before the rebuilding begins, 22News noticed residents removing their belongings from the charred building, they once called home.

Now, uninhabitable, according to the West Springfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Bob Manchino.

It took fire fighters several hours to put out the fire. They even had to request mutual aid from surrounding areas.

Firefighters stayed overnight to make sure winds didn’t restart the fire. And were able to rescue a dog and cat, according to Deputy Chief Manchino.

The properties have since been turned over to the owners, with damage estimated to be more than $300,000.

Celeste Rossi, the neighbor who called 911, was in total shock about the events, “Unbelievable. We actually reported the fire, my husband and I. We had a few people come over to us, explaining they saw some flames, so we walked over and called 9-1-1 and it just took over in a matter of seconds it seemed like. So, it was just unbelievable.”

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross is helping those families find a temporary place to stay.