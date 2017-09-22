Stefanik School in Chicopee closed due to water main break

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stefanik School on Meadow Street is closed Friday due to a water main break in front of the school.

Chicopee School Superintendent Rick Rege told 22News that the school will be closed for the day.

Officer Mike Wilk, public information officer for the Chicopee Police Department, in a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page, said that Meadow Street is closed from Meetinghouse Rd to Stedman St.

Drivers are being urged tp avoid the area, and seek alternate routes, as the estimated time for repair and reopening of that section of Meadow Street is around noon.

