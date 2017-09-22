VIDEO: Girl hit in face by baseball at game may need surgery

BRONX, N.Y. (WFLA) — A scary scene at the Yankee stadium Wednesday afternoon even had the players taking a knee.

It was the bottom of the fifth inning between New York and the Minnesota Twins, when Todd Frazier rifled a foul ball into the stands, striking a young girl in the face.

Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017

The crowd let out a “gasp” and then went silent.

Fans nearby starting motioning for help and medical personnel rushed to the area.

Frazier immediately stepped out of the batter’s box, removed his helmet, squatted and bowed his head.

Players on both teams appeared distraught, as the youngster was carried out of the stands.

Stadium security said the little girl is now “doing okay” but her family is worried she may still need surgery.

This isn’t the first time a fan has been injured in the stands, and this will surely spring conversations about protective netting being installed down the foul lines.

