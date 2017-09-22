UMass fraternity investigated after ear-biting incident

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts and Amherst Police are investigating, after an incident in which a teenager’s ear was bitten, as a fraternity party was wrapping-up.

UMass Amherst spokesperson Daniel Fitzgibbons provided a statement to 22News, which said that Phi Sigma Kappa is on “interim restriction,” while the university and Amherst police investigate the September 10 incident. Police were called to the area outside the fraternity’s house on North Pleasant Street for a disturbance. During the incident, the statement says, a 17 year-old suffered injuries after his ear had been bitten.

While Phi Sigma Kappa is under interim restriction, they are prevented from hosting or sponsoring activities at their house.

Meanwhile, a second fraternity at UMass is also facing discipline for an unrelated incident. The university says that Theta Chi is on interim suspension following a party at their North Pleasant Street house Saturday.

“The university immediately responds to situations of concern and potential violations of university policy involving fraternities and sororities, taking these situations very seriously,” the university statement reads. “It works closely with fraternities and sororities on strategies to make them successful student organizations.”