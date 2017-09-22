Trump’s war of words escalates

(NBC News) President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un traded a new set of insults Friday, just days after Mr. Trump’s stern speech targeting North Korea and Iran at the United Nations.

Kim Jung Un called the president “a frightened dog – mentally deranged – and a dotard,” a senile old person.

President Trump responded on Twitter, vowing “Kim will be tested like never before.”

“I think this is a major mistake, you wan the rest of the world to be with us,” says former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Nick Burns. “You don’t want to convey a sense that wer’e just going to trade word for word against him.”

Iran, meanwhile, paraded a new ballistic missile and announced plans to boost its military capabilities.

Their actions come after President Trump threatened to pull out of the iran nuclear deal, something critics say could hurt potential talks with North Korea.

“Why on earth would North Korea come to the table – if the president is signaling hes not willing to stand up and enforce diplomatic agreements,” asks Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2wH559x