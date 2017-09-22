The Big E 2017 – September 22nd

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – We are right in the middle of The Big E 2017! Today on Mass Appeal we got a preview of Saturday’s cheeseburger-eating contest with World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut, learned about solar energy options with the President of Owner of Green Earth Energy Chris Scyocurka, got a closer look inside the New Hampshire building on this New Hampshire Day with Building Manager Lynne Blye and Gail McWilliam-Jellie, got a preview of Vermont Day with Senior Market Development Specialist Lauren Masseria and Kathleen Kolva from the Department of Tourism, and got preview of Grange Day with the Manager of the Grange Building Steve Logan.

Advertisement