State Teasurer’s office endorses bill allowing online lottery games

BOSTON (WWLP) – Smart phones and tablets are everywhere these days, allowing consumers to easily make purchases online. In order to retain customers and keep up with technology, the Massachusetts Lottery is pushing to let you play their games online.

Massachusetts Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney said the lottery faces three challenges: upgrading and replacing equipment, a consumer shift to non-cash payments and more consumers making online purchases.

A bill sponsored by the state treasurer’s office would allow the sale of lottery games over the internet or through apps on your cell phone. “The state cannot afford to ignore consumer trends,” Sweeney told 22News. “It’s a needed step to protect the finances of local government.”

But some mom-and-pop stores fear the proposal could harm businesses by limiting in-store purchases.

A committee is currently reviewing public testimony before making recommendations to the state.