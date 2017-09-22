State Rep wants halt on new drug treatment facilities in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Suburban communities in western Massachusetts may soon be home to more drug abuse treatment centers and halfway houses.

During a rare state legislative hearing in Springfield Friday, Rep. Carlos Gonzalez (D-Springfield) urged the Joint Committee on Mental Health to put the brakes on any new such facilities in Springfield.

“We want to make sure that the opioid addiction problem, which is not only in the inner city – services have to be provided in other areas,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez told the panel that the Springfield area has reached the saturation stage as home to drug treatment and recovery facilities.