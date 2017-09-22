Source to Sea Cleanup underway along Connecticut River, tributaries

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mattresses, clothing, and all kinds of trash are being pulled from the Connecticut River and its tributaries by teams of volunteers Friday, as part of the annual Source to Sea Cleanup.

More than 2,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the two-day event put on by the Connecticut River Conservancy.

22News caught up with one group of volunteers, workers from Eversource Energy, which were removing debris and litter from the Chicopee River in Indian Orchard Friday morning. The Chicopee is one of many rivers that form the watershed of the Connecticut River.

The Source to Sea Cleanup is a massive annual event, that puts volunteers to work over hundreds of miles of river and stream, from Vermont and New Hampshire through Massachusetts and into Connecticut.